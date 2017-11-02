|
SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon took to Twitter today and announced AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for next Tuesday's taped SmackDown episode from Manchester, England. The match was made after Jinder and The Singh Brothers attacked AJ following his win over Samir Singh on this week's blue brand show.
|
Shane McMahon Makes WWE Title Match for Tuesday, Team SmackDown Qualifier Changed?
By Marc Middleton
Nov 2, 2017
No word yet on AJ's match with Rusev that was planned for Tuesday's SmackDown but we will keep you updated. The winner of that match was to earn the final Team SmackDown spot for the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series.
As noted, Tuesday's SmackDown in Manchester will also feature Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos with the titles on the line.
Below is Shane's announcement from this afternoon:
