Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan on the MITB Controversy, Nikki Bella Backstage, Opening Video
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 11:38:08 PM
- Below is the opening video used for tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:
- As seen below, Nikki Bella is backstage for tonight's MITB pay-per-view. She tweeted the following photo after the opening match:
- As noted, tonight's MITB opener saw Carmella win the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match thanks to a major assist from James Ellsworth. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following on the finish:
