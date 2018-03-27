|
|
|
|
- Below is a promo for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Shane McMahon Comments on His Status, WWE RAW Social Score, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2018 - 6:20:03 PM
- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.887 million total interactions this week - 371,000 on Facebook, 1.312 million on Instagram and 204,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 2.034 million interactions - 234,000 Facebook interactions, 1.495 Instagram interactions and 305,000 Twitter interactions.
- As noted, WWE announced on Monday that Shane McMahon is currently recovering from acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia in a New York-area medical facility after he and his family went to the Caribbean following the recent attack from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and he developed a massive infection while there due to acute diverticulitis. They added that Shane was flown back to New York and is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics. They said doctors in New York also discovered an umbilical hernia that was suffered during the attack, which would require surgery once the infection has been taken care of.
It looks like Shane is getting better as he posted the following update today:
Thank you everyone for the get well wishes. It truly helps. Im healing up, and I have the best medicine in the world with me.
