Posted in: WWE
Shane McMahon Announces Big Change for WWE Fastlane
By Marc Middleton
Feb 8, 2018 - 11:07:45 AM
SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has announced that the WWE Title at Fastlane will now be a Fatal 4 Way.

The winner of next week's Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match will go on to join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the title match at Fastlane.

