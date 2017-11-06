|
|
|
|
RAW General Manager & Team Captain Kurt Angle announced on tonight's show that "son" Jason Jordan will get the final spot on the men's Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. It was also announced on RAW that Finn Balor and Samoa Joe will be on the team.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Several Updates to the WWE Survivor Series Card Revealed
By Marc Middleton
Nov 6, 2017 - 11:25:48 PM
It was also announced on tonight's show that Sasha Banks and Asuka will join the women's Team RAW. No word yet on the final spot for the women's red brand team but it's believed it will go to Bayley.
As noted, tonight's RAW saw Sheamus and Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Bar will now be the red brand team to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series.
Below is the updated announced card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Jason Jordan vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Several Updates to the WWE Survivor Series Card Revealed
New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos, Videos)
Non-Spoiler Listing for Tonight's WWE RAW: Title Match, WWE UK Competitor, More
Spoiler: Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In England
Backstage Update on Roman Reigns' WWE Status and Return, Possible Survivor Series Change
WWE Tough Enough Winner Released Last Week, Other WWE NXT Departures
Possible Injury at WWE Live Event (Videos)
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Tapings Today, Pole Match, MizTV Segment, More
Triple H at an Indy Show?, John Cena set as Jinder vs. Lesnar Referee, Earl Hebner done with Impact?
Official New Japan Video of Chris Jericho's Wrestle Kingdom Challenge to Kenny Omega