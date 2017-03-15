LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Several New Matches Confirmed for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 12:46:11 AM
This week's WWE SmackDown saw two new WrestleMania 33 matches confirmed - John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse, plus AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon.

205 Live saw Austin Aries win the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match over TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. That match will also take place at WrestleMania 33.

Below is the current card coming out of this week's shows:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

