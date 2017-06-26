Posted in: WWE Several Matches Added to the WWE Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jun 26, 2017 - 11:15:00 PM
Sasha Banks won a Gauntlet Match over Nia Jax, Emma, Mickie James, Bayley and Dana Brooke on tonight's RAW to earn a title shot from RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Great Balls of Fire. The match came down to Sasha getting the win over Nia.
RAW also saw Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt and Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville announced for GBOF. Tozawa vs. Neville was announced by Titus O'Neil.
Below is the updated card for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, which takes place on July 9th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas:
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville