New Matches Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Updated Card

Dolph Ziggler's steel chair attack to Kalisto and Apollo Crews on tonight's WWE SmackDown led to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan booking a Handicap Match for WWE Elimination Chamber.WWE has also added Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper to the show.Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view with 7 matches now official:The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John CenaThe Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American AlphaNaomi vs. Alexa BlissKalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph ZigglerRandy Orton vs. Luke HarperNatalya vs. Nikki BellaBecky Lynch vs. Mickie James