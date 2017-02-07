LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Matches Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 10:24:56 PM
Dolph Ziggler's steel chair attack to Kalisto and Apollo Crews on tonight's WWE SmackDown led to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan booking a Handicap Match for WWE Elimination Chamber.

WWE has also added Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper to the show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view with 7 matches now official:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

2-on-1 Handicap Match
Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

