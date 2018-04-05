LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Several Live Episodes of WWE Now Announced for WrestleMania 34 Week
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 6:22:36 AM
Cathy Kelley revealed on Twitter that she will be going live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube during WrestleMania 34 week with live episodes of WWE Now. The first episode is today at noon.

Below is the schedule:

* Thursday at Noon ET: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
* Thursday at 6pm ET: Braun Strowman
* Friday at Noon ET: The New Day
* Friday at 6pm ET: 2018 WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry & The Dudley Boyz
* Saturday at Noon ET: Carmella
* Saturday at 6pm ET: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae
* Sunday at Noon ET: Seth Rollins




