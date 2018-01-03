LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins vs. Corey Graves WWE NXT Video, Backstage Kairi Sane Photos, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 3, 2018 - 6:29:29 PM
- Below is the latest WWE NXT Way Back Wednesday video, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Corey Graves for the NXT Title from January 2nd, 2013. The match featured appearances by Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose plus commentary by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and NXT General Manager William Regal.



- WWE stock was down 2.04% today, closing at $30.77 per share. Today's high was $31.50 and the low was $30.61.

- Kairi Sane was among the NXT Superstars backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown in Orlando. Here she is with Akira Tozawa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Full Details on the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards

  • Seth Rollins vs. Corey Graves WWE NXT Video, Backstage Kairi Sane Photos, WWE Stock

  • Alternate Footage from The Club's Reunion, Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode React, George Barrios

  • The Rock - Road Warrior Animal Exchange, RAW Star Writes for WWE Comics, SmackDown Top 10

  • Chris Jericho's Favorite Opponents, Baron Corbin on His Royal Rumble Spot, Paige Video

  • WWE NXT Teases Huge Awards Announcement, Braun Strowman - Nia Jax, Sheamus Tries for World Record

  • Chris Jericho Dedicates Match to Benoit & Guerrero, SmackDown Social Score, John Cena

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the First Episode of 2018?

  • First SmackDown Team Announced for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge (Video)

  • Update on Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary Show



    		•