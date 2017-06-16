LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins to Make Announcement on Monday Morning
By Marc Middleton
Jun 16, 2017 - 8:29:13 PM
WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be making an announcement on ESPN SportsCenter this coming Monday morning at 10:30am EST.

Speculation is that Rollins will be announcing that he's on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game. It's been rumored since early June that Rollins would be getting the cover this year.




