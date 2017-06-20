LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins on WWE 2K18 Cover Excitement Backstage, the WWE 2K18 Catchphrase (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 20, 2017 - 10:11:21 PM


As noted, Seth Rollins announced on ESPN SportsCenter yesterday that he will be on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game that comes out on October 17th. We have full details on the game with video and artwork at this link. Above is video from Rollins' appearance on ESPN.

Rollins commented on being the cover Superstar this year:

"It was an honor for me. You look at some of the previous names who have graced the cover of WWE video games over the years and to be amongst those is truly an honor and I'm humbled by it. I'm also just excited for our generation of guys, the new generation of up-and-coming guys, to be the first of us to be on the cover. It's cool and not just exciting for me but our entire locker room."

Rollins also commented on how the trailer features him destroying various artifacts in the WWE warehouse, including Ric Flair's robe, Triple H's skull mask and The Undertaker's urn. Rollins said:

"This is me putting my own spin on WWE history so to speak. The catchphrase for 'WWE 2K18' is to 'Be Like No One.' So it's me just putting my foot through the door and not taking anybody before me."

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

