Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins on Possibly Going to SmackDown, WWE on Paige's Retirement, Ember Moon & Nia Jax
By Marc Middleton
Apr 10, 2018 - 12:39:20 PM
- Below is video of Mike Rome talking to Ember Moon and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax after their win over Mickie James and Alexa Bliss on RAW. Jax says she is happy and had no doubt that Moon would come in to wow the crowd and slay their opponents. Regarding her call-up from WWE NXT, Moon says it's like a dream come true and she's just excited to start a new path here on RAW. Moon says her biggest regret about NXT is that she left Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with the rest of the division but she knows they're strong and that they will dethrone her.



- As noted, Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring competition on last night's RAW during an in-ring segment. WWE announced the following on the retirement:

Paige retires from in-ring competition

Citing medical reasons, Paige made the difficult decision to retire from in-ring competition during the April 9 edition of Monday Night Raw after four years in WWE.

In an emotional address, the brave Superstar thanked Daniel Bryan for his inspiration, WWE Hall of Famer Edge for showing her there is life after sports-entertainment, the WWE Universe for their support and WWE for allowing her to do what she loves to do.

A trailblazing Superstar who won the Divas Championship in her Monday Night Raw debut, Paige truly made the most of her four-year career and will surely find tremendous success in whatever she chooses to do next.


- Below is backstage video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins talking to Rome after last night's RAW in New Orleans. Regarding a possible move to SmackDown in next week's Superstar Shakeup, Rollins says he doesn't know what to expect and doesn't know if champions are exempt. Rollins believes we are in for some surprises. In regards to potential opponents on the blue brand, Rollins talks about wanting to face WWE Champion AJ Styles as he's gunning for the title.



