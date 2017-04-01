LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins on How He's Feeling After Sickness, His Mother Talks Match, More from Orlando (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 10:05:29 AM


We've noted how Seth Rollins has been battling an illness while in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 Week happenings. Above is new WrestleMania 33 Diary video with Rollins saying he was feeling better before the Radio Row interviews on Friday morning. Rollins also talks about what kind of questions he likes from the media.

Rollins reveals in this video that he was able to get back into the gym after missing Thursday's workout due to the sickness. Rollins says he can't afford to take a whole week off and has to be ready to be in tip-top condition for the match with Triple H on Sunday.



Other new Rollins WrestleMania Diary videos include discussion on The Shield's success in WWE, his mother Holly talking about how she feels ahead of Sunday's Non-Sanctioned Match and more.





