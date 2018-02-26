Seth Rollins on Coming Up Short, 2018 Warrior Award Reactions, WWE Network Promo

- As noted, WWE announced today that Ambassador Dana Warrior will be presenting the 2018 Warrior Award to honorary WWE Superstar Jarrius "JJ" Robertson during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New Orleans. Below are reaction videos from Dana and JJ on Twitter:
It means the world to me to present the 2018 Warrior Award in New Orleans to hometown hero, @Jarrius! JJ embodies all the attributes this honor recognizes. JJ's strength, courage, bravery, and 'Always Believe' attitude make him powerfully deserving. xo💖d @wwe#WWEHOFpic.twitter.com/slKNDUat3c