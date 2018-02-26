Seth Rollins on Coming Up Short, 2018 Warrior Award Reactions, WWE Network Promo

Sometimes it’s just not enough. Thank you Vegas. #WWEChamber

It means the world to me to present the 2018 Warrior Award in New Orleans to hometown hero, @Jarrius! JJ embodies all the attributes this honor recognizes. JJ's strength, courage, bravery, and 'Always Believe' attitude make him powerfully deserving. xo💖d @wwe #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/slKNDUat3c