Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins on Bray Wyatt (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 26, Akira Tozawa's Look
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 2:18:02 PM
- As noted, Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins will happen at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. In the video below, Rollins talks to Mike Rome after his win over Curt Hawkins. Rollins says he didn't understand half of what Wyatt said after the match but he does accept Wyatt's challenge for Great Balls of Fire. Rollins says if Wyatt wants some, count him in.



- WWE NXT Superstar Abbey Laith turns 26 years old today.

- As noted, Akira Tozawa has officially signed with Titus Worldwide, joining Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews in the stable. Titus has signed Tozawa to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at Great Balls of Fire. Tozawa debuted his new look on last night's RAW and many are comparing it to the look of a Yakuza enforcer. You can see the new look in the photo below:




