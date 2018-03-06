LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins and The Miz Hype Triple Threat, WWE Stars Unbox (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 5:11:44 PM
- Below is a new video blog from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring the largest unboxing the channel has ever seen with custom Ojos for various WWE Superstars. The video features Rusev, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Akira Tozawa, Baron Corbin, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Shelton Benjamin and Kofi Kingston.



- WWE stock was up 0.20% today, closing at $38.41 per share. Today's high was $38.55 and the low was $37.37. This is another new closing high.

- As noted, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has been announced for WrestleMania 34. Miz and Rollins took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • RAW Team Advances In WWE's MMC, Live Viewership for This Week, More (Videos)

  • Big Show Responds to Reports, Buddy Murphy Weighs In (Video), Alberto El Patron - WWE Note

  • Another Women's Match for Sunday's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View, Potential Angle

  • New Singles Match Added to Sunday's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

  • Mojo Rawley on Being Left Out In the Cold (Video), WWE Wins Awards, WWE Stars Respond to Sheamus

  • Vince McMahon Makes Forbes Billionaires List, How Much Is Vince's Net Worth?

  • Seth Rollins and The Miz Hype Triple Threat, WWE Stars Unbox (Video), WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman In the Closing Segment?

  • Goldust Knocks Fans on Twitter, WWE 205 Live Hype for Tonight, RAW Top 10

  • Backstage Update on Plans for The Hardy Compound, Roman Reigns Comments, Xavier Woods



    		•