As noted, WWE announced this morning that Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured during the RAW attack from Samoa Joe on Monday night.
Posted in:
WWE
Seth Rollins Tweets Photo from Doctor, Samoa Joe Taunts Rollins
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 12:10:35 PM
Rollins is in Birmingham, Alabama today to be examined but there's no word yet on when he will be back in action.
Rollins tweeted the following from Birmingham today:
Meanwhile, Joe continues to taunt Rollins and his fans on Twitter:
