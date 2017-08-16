LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor (Video), WWE Stars Visit Yankee Stadium
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 11:24:40 AM
- Seth Rollins spent the day with ESPN on Wednesday to promote WWE SummerSlam. Below is video of Rollins discussing the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight on First Take. Rollins says McGregor does have a puncher's chance but Mayweather is 49-0 for a reason. Rollins says Conor will be lucky if he touches Floyd. When asked if there's anything Rollins takes from these fighters and brings to the WWE ring, Rollins talked about their work ethic and says WWE Superstars don't have the luxury of fighting once per year as they have to do it every night and stay prepared.



- Big Cass, Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss visited Yankee Stadium to participate in batting practice ahead of Tuesday's New York Yankees vs. New York Mets MLB game. A custom WWE Title was presented to MLB Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge during the visit. Below are a few photos:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Announces Australian TV Deal, Seth Rollins - Dean Ambrose Video, Cedric Alexander

  • Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin (Video), Tonight's Go-Home WWE NXT Episode, Breezango

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, WWE Cruiserweight Injured?, The Usos on The New Day

  • Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks Trains with Former TNA Star, Natalya on Naomi (Video)

  • Lana - Tamina Update, SmackDown Dark Match, The New Day - SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre

  • Post-SummerSlam Notes, WWE Stars Host Rally (Photos), Akira Tozawa's Title Plates

  • Seth Rollins Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor (Video), WWE Stars Visit Yankee Stadium

  • IGN Announces First 47 Playable Superstars for WWE 2K18 (Video)

  • Baron Corbin Cashes In His Money In the Bank Briefcase on SmackDown (Photos, Videos)




    		•