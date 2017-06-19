LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Reveals WWE 2K18 Video Game Cover
By Marc Middleton
Jun 19, 2017 - 11:00:52 AM
The big announcement from Seth Rollins is that he is on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game.

Rollins made the announcement on ESPN SportsCenter this morning and noted that being on the cover is exciting and while he's a gamer, it's weird to see his face on the cover.

WWE 2K18 hits stores this fall on PS4 and Xbox One. It's also rumored for the Nintendo Switch.

Rollins tweeted the cover below:




