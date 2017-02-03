LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Pulled from Weekend WWE Live Events, Injury Update Coming on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 3, 2017 - 8:32:37 PM
WWE has not announced an update on Seth Rollins' injury but they did announce this morning that he is off weekend live events. They posted the following this morning, noting that an update will be available on RAW:

"The full extent of Seth Rollins' injury remains unknown, but WWE.com can confirm that the former WWE Champion has not been cleared to compete at WWE Live Events this weekend. A full medical update will be given this Monday night on Raw."


As noted, Rollins reportedly suffered a torn MCL in the brawl with Samoa Joe on RAW and is expected to be out of action for around 8 weeks.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Seth Rollins Pulled from Weekend WWE Live Events, Injury Update Coming on RAW

  • WWE Hall of Famer Recently Worked at Prison In the News, The Miz and Maryse, Birthdays

  • Randy Orton Talks WrestleMania 33, Wrestling Mick Foley In 2004, WWE NXT, More (Videos)

  • Big Show Putting In Work (Photo), Scott Steiner Match & Promo from the Indies, Seth Rollins

  • Brian Pillman's Son Reaches Out to Former WWE Star About Learning to Wrestle

  • Percy Watson on Being Back for WWE NXT Commentary, Video of New Female WWE PC Recruits

  • Details on Jim Ross' "Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling" Book

  • Kevin Nash Undergoing Surgery, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Xavier Woods

  • Injury Update on Charles Robinson, Booker T In Local Commercials, WWE Stock

  • AJ Lee Says She Was Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder When She Was Younger




    		•