Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Makes History In WWE RAW Match, Other Superstars Comment
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 9:07:30 AM
The first two hours of this week's WWE RAW featured a Gauntlet Match with the participants of the men's Elimination Chamber match to be held at Sunday's Chamber pay-per-view.

The big news coming out of the Gauntlet match was Seth Rollins going 1 hour and 5 minutes. The official WWE Stats Twitter account noted that the 1 hour and 5 minutes performance by Rollins is the longest amount of time any Superstar has spent in a match during RAW's 25+ year history.

Rollins eliminated John Cena and Roman Reigns during the match but was eventually eliminated by Elias. After the first three eliminations, Finn Balor eliminated Elias and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz eliminated Balor. Braun Strowman then defeated Miz to win the Gauntlet.

