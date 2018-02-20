Seth Rollins Makes History In WWE RAW Match, Other Superstars Comment

What an absolutely MAGNIFICENT effort by @WWERollins in the #RAW #GauntletMatch.



'Twas a WARRIOR-LIKE performance, defeating both members of the @WWE's POLARIZING PAIR. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 20, 2018

What an outing by @WWERollins

Unbelievable — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 20, 2018

The first two hours of this week's WWE RAW featured a Gauntlet Match with the participants of the men's Elimination Chamber match to be held at Sunday's Chamber pay-per-view.The big news coming out of the Gauntlet match was Seth Rollins going 1 hour and 5 minutes. The official WWE Stats Twitter account noted that the 1 hour and 5 minutes performance by Rollins is the longest amount of time any Superstar has spent in a match during RAW's 25+ year history.Rollins eliminated John Cena and Roman Reigns during the match but was eventually eliminated by Elias. After the first three eliminations, Finn Balor eliminated Elias and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz eliminated Balor. Braun Strowman then defeated Miz to win the Gauntlet.Below are comments on Rollins' performance by Matt Hardy, Curt Hawkins, Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T: