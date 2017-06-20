LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Gets Stitches at RAW (Video), R-Truth's Response to Goldust, Koko B. Ware
By Marc Middleton
Jun 20, 2017 - 4:19:56 AM
- As seen below, Seth Rollins needed three stitches to close a wound suffered during the top rope dive to Bray Wyatt during last night's WWE RAW from Evansville, IN. It's believed Rollins vs. Wyatt will be announced soon for the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.



- WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware turns 59 years old today.

- As noted, last night's RAW saw Goldust issue a challenge for R-Truth to face off with him at next week's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Goldust invited his former partner to come see the premiere of his latest motion picture, The Shattered Truth. R-Truth later accepted the challenge and it's now confirmed that the Golden Truth storyline will finally progress on next week's show after weeks of backstage videos between the two. Below is video of Truth's response:




