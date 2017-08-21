LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose on Their Title Win (Video), Demon Balor's Entrance, Eve
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 9:30:10 AM
- Below is video of new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose after they defeated Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. Rollins says it feels like old times and no matter what you call them, enemies or friends, no one can touch them when they're out together. Ambrose says they own the Barclays Center and they own tag team wrestling from here on out. Ambrose declares that this is the new bar, taking a shot at the former champions.



- Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres turns 33 years old today while WWE UK star Trent Seven turns 36.

- Finn Balor brought his Demon King gimmick to the Barclays Center at SummerSlam and picked up a win over Bray Wyatt. You can see Balor's big entrance below:




