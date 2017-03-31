LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 5:44:13 PM
- Below is the latest WrestleMania 33 Diary entry from RAW Women's Champion Bayley as she prepared for happenings in Orlando earlier this morning. Bayley says she's mostly excited and isn't trying to worry about Sunday until she goes to sleep on Saturday night.



- WWE stock was down 1.16% today, closing at $22.22 per share. Today's high was $22.62 and the low was $22.10.

- WWE posted this clip with Seth Rollins congratulating 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long at the WWE hotel in Orlando.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

  • Bayley on Why Fans Connect with Her, Kurt Angle Talks WWE Return, Goldust - WrestleMania

  • More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day

  • Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix and Her Impact, WWE Stars Host Reading Event, The Miz and Maryse

  • Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down

  • John Cena on Dealing with Bullying, How He Sees His Legacy, Expanding the WWE Brand

  • Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

  • Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat

  • SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?

  • Eric Bischoff Video from Axxess, Triple H and Stephanie on Ric Flair, Alexa Bliss




    		•