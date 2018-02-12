LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Confronts John Cena?, Sasha Banks Replacing Enzo Amore, WWE Contest
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2018 - 7:37:44 PM
- Below is a promo for WWE's "Rev Up Your Vacation" sweepstakes. Fans can win a trip to Universal Orlando with Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. Fans can visit wwe.com/universalsweeps for full details.



- Sasha Banks is replacing former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore in the Champs Sports "Sneaker Watch" that takes place on Monday nights through the Champs Snapchat account. Follow Champs on Snapchat during tonight's RAW for exclusive shots from Sasha, who will be facing Bayley on tonight's show.

- It looks like Seth Rollins may have confronted John Cena today about an undisclosed issue. They had the following exchange on Twitter this afternoon:







