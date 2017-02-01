LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Comments on His Injury and Status, Triple H
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 8:25:43 PM


As noted, Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee in the brawl with Samoa Joe at the end of Monday's WWE RAW. No word yet on how long he will be out of action but he was in Alabama today to get checked out.

Rollins took to Twitter this evening and wrote the following:
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

