Posted in: WWE Seth Rollins Comments on His Injury and Status, Triple H
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 8:25:43 PM
As noted, Seth Rollins re-injured his right knee in the brawl with Samoa Joe at the end of Monday's WWE RAW. No word yet on how long he will be out of action but he was in Alabama today to get checked out.
Rollins took to Twitter this evening and wrote the following:
Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that ....