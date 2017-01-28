LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins Calls Triple H Out at WWE NXT Takeover Tonight (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 28, 2017 - 10:18:27 PM
Seth Rollins interrupted tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event to call Triple H to the ring for a fight.

Triple H did appear but he sent security to stop Rollins from hijacking the show instead. Rollins fought them off at first but was taken to the back without getting his hands on Triple H.

It's believed that there will be some sort of angle between Rollins and Triple H at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well.

