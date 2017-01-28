Seth Rollins Calls Triple H Out at WWE NXT Takeover Tonight (Photos)

"I'M NOT LEAVING THIS RING UNTIL YOU COME OUT HERE AND MAKE ME!" - @WWERollins to @TripleH #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hdfQlLwNxZ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017

Seth Rollins interrupted tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event to call Triple H to the ring for a fight.Triple H did appear but he sent security to stop Rollins from hijacking the show instead. Rollins fought them off at first but was taken to the back without getting his hands on Triple H.It's believed that there will be some sort of angle between Rollins and Triple H at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well.Below are photos and video from the segment:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here