- Below is slow motion footage of RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins bringing back the Curb Stomp, known as Blackout, to defeat Finn Balor in the main event of this week's RAW:
WWE
Seth Rollins' Blackout In Slow Motion, Johnny Gargano on Winning for His Father, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 7:30:10 PM
- WWE stock was up 1.16% today, closing at $33.20 per share. Today's high was $33.33 and the low was $32.58.
- Johnny Gargano posted the following on his father and why he hopes to win the WWE NXT Title from Andrade "Cien" Almas at the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event during Royal Rumble weekend:
When I was 8 years old.. "replica belts" didn't exist yet but I was OBSESSED with Championship Titles and being a Champion. So much so.. my Dad got this made for me as a present at a trophy shop.
My first Championship.
My Dad went in for open heart surgery on Christmas day. He's doing everything in his power to be able to travel to Philadelphia to attend #NXTTakeOver with the rest of my family.
I'm going to do everything in my power to bring home a new Championship to share with him.
