Seth Rollins' Blackout In Slow Motion, Johnny Gargano on Winning for His Father, WWE Stock

When I was 8 years old.. "replica belts" didn't exist yet but I was OBSESSED with Championship Titles and being a Champion. So much so.. my Dad got this made for me as a present at a trophy shop. My first Championship. My Dad went in for open heart surgery on Christmas day. He's doing everything in his power to be able to travel to Philadelphia to attend #NXTTakeOver with the rest of my family. I'm going to do everything in my power to bring home a new Championship to share with him.

