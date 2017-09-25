One of my New Year's resolutions this year was to read 52 books, on average of one per week. So far, I'm 3 books ahead. Bri came up with... — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 22, 2017

Bri came up with the idea of doing #BryansBookClub, where people who are also reading or have read that book can post about it. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 22, 2017

I've procrastinated with the whole idea, but now am finally ready. No guarantees it will last longer than one week, a la #smackingtalk — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 22, 2017

This week I'm reading Utopia for Realists by Rutger Bregman, so if you've read it or are reading feel free to comment using #BryansBookClub! — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 22, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a new WWE 360 Virtual Interview with host Renee Young talking to Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Sting about their match at Night of Champions 2015:- WWE has a new poll asking fans where The Miz ranks among the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time. As of this writing, 38% put Miz in the top 5 while 32% put him in the top 10. 15% voted, "The A-lister is on his way to becoming the greatest. If he passes Pedro Morales for longest combined reigning champion he will be the best." while the other 15% went with, "The Miz is the best. He’s singlehandedly kept the title’s prestige alive during his last few title reigns."- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is starting his online book club through Twitter. He tweeted the following details:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here