Posted in: WWE
Seth Rollins - Sting WWE 360 Interview, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Fans on The Miz
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 7:33:49 AM
- Below is a new WWE 360 Virtual Interview with host Renee Young talking to Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Sting about their match at Night of Champions 2015:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans where The Miz ranks among the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time. As of this writing, 38% put Miz in the top 5 while 32% put him in the top 10. 15% voted, "The A-lister is on his way to becoming the greatest. If he passes Pedro Morales for longest combined reigning champion he will be the best." while the other 15% went with, "The Miz is the best. He’s singlehandedly kept the title’s prestige alive during his last few title reigns."

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is starting his online book club through Twitter. He tweeted the following details:













  Seth Rollins - Sting WWE 360 Interview, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Fans on The Miz

