- Below is video from this week's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with Sean Waltman talking to WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Diamond Dallas Page. Hall thanks DDP for saving his life and says Dallas got him thinking positive. Hall was feeling like if he drank and drugged himself to death it was alright because he already had a good run but Page changed that. Hall jokes that he drank the kool-aid DDP was serving. He also talks about how healthy he eats now and how much love DDP has in him. Hall says Page changed his life for the better and they have a different relationship because of that.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who poses a bigger threat to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam - Sasha Banks or Nia Jax. As of this writing, the voting is split 50-50. As noted, Jax vs. Banks will take place on next week's RAW in Boston with the winner going on to replace the injured Bayley against Bliss at SummerSlam.
- WWE furthered the storyline for a potential SummerSlam match between Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus on this week's RAW. Sheamus defeated Rollins earlier in the night and Ambrose did not make the save when Rollins was double-teamed after the match. Ambrose later defeated Cesaro in singles action but Rollins did make the save for Ambrose.
This led to a big moment in the middle of the ring where Ambrose finally offered his fist to Rollins for a Shield style bump but Rollins left him hanging and exited the ring. Below is video from that segment:
