Serena Deeb On Her Way Back To The WWE?

Jan 8, 2018 - 10:58:13 PM



Mae Young Classic competitor & former member of the 'Straight Edge Society', Serena Deeb, could be heading back to the company. According to PWInsider, Deeb was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today and that is where WWE sends talent for medical testing before offering them a contract. Following the Mae Young Classic tournament, Deeb was one of the names in the pool of competitors that were on WWE's radar.The last time Deeb was seen, as mentioned above, was in the Mae Young Classic tournament where she lost to Piper Niven in the second round.