Segment for Tonight's WWE 205 Live, John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal Promo, Sasha Banks

- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SmackDown, which will feature John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for the first-time ever in a non-title main event:
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 7:20:02 AM
- Tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature a Titus Worldwide celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. For those who missed it, it has been confirmed that Neville will get his rematch at SummerSlam on Sunday in Brooklyn.
- As noted, Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax on last night's RAW to earn a title shot from RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-view. Sasha tweeted the following after the match and the face-off with Bliss:
