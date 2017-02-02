LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Segment for Next Week's WWE NXT, Corey Graves Tribute Airs, NXT Merchandise
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 1:41:00 AM
- This week's WWE NXT episode was the final show for Corey Graves and they celebrated his career with a video tribute, seen below. As noted, Graves is being replaced by Nigel McGuinness. He will call NXT each week with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson. Graves will continue with other WWE duties, including RAW and 205 Live commentary each week.



- WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for Ember Moon, SAnitY and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain.

- Next week's NXT episode will feature a glorious celebration for new NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Below is a graphic for the segment:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tyler Bate Talks WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), Mandy Rose Wins Dark Match, Fans on NXT

  • Segment for Next Week's WWE NXT, Corey Graves Tribute Airs, NXT Merchandise

  • Triple H on The Authors of Pain (Photo), Fans on John Cena Title Reigns, The Rock

  • WWE Holds Meeting Over Seth Rollins' Injury, WrestleMania 33 Note on Triple H, More

  • Ted DiBiase Jr. Wrestles a Match (Video), Fans on Flair vs. Cena, Wish Kids to WrestleMania 33

  • WWE Announcers at the Performance Center (Photo), Mick Foley on Seth Rollins, SmackDown

  • Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock's Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, John Cena on Resistance, Total Bellas - WWE Network

  • *UPDATED SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for February/March 2017

  • New Ford Commercial with The Rock, XFL 30 For 30 Trailer for Tonight, Tag Team Turmoil




    		•