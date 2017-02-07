LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Segment Announced for Next Week's RAW, WWE HOF Video for The Rock 'n' Roll Express
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 1:59:52 AM
- Below is the video package for 2017 WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson:



- WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hosting a "Festival of Friendship" with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens on next week's RAW from Las Vegas. Jericho came up with the idea and told Owens that they need to show the world how strong their bond is. He called it the WrestleMania of friendships.

As noted, next week's RAW from Vegas will also feature Bayley vs. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with the title on the line.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

  Segment Announced for Next Week's RAW, WWE HOF Video for The Rock 'n' Roll Express

