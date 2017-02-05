LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Second Wrestling School for Former WWE Stars?, WWE Star Launching Website, Neville
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2017 - 3:20:12 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville hyping the Royal Rumble and his win over Rich Swann:



- Web design company URL Studio noted on Twitter that Sin Cara has an official website coming soon. This does not appear to be related to WWE in any way.

- As seen below, Bubba Ray Dudley indicated on Twitter that a second Team 3D Wrestling Academy will be opening up later this year. Their first school in Florida opened in 2007 but it appears the second school will be located in the Northeastern part of the United States.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

