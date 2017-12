Second Special Referee Added to WWE Clash of Champions Match

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's show that he will be the second special referee for Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, along with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.Below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, which takes place on Sunday from the TD Garden in Boston:Jinder Mahal vs. AJ StylesNatalya vs. Charlotte FlairDolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron CorbinRusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The UsosSami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke NakamuraIf Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.The Bludgeon Brothers vs. BreezangoZack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley