|
|
|
|
The second round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge wrapped on tonight's show as Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Rusev and Lana.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Second Round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Wraps, Live Viewership for This Week, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 11:20:00 PM
The Robe Warriors will now go on to Week 11 to face the team that is brought back under the Second Chance fan vote. That match will take place in two weeks. Next Tuesday's match will feature Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.
Live viewership for this week's MMC episode on Facebook Watch peaked at 81,200 viewers. This is down from last week's show, which peaked at 88,500 live viewers.
Below are a few shots from tonight's episode, which saw Flair get a bit physical with Rusev:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More
|
|
Second Round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Wraps, Live Viewership for This Week, More
WWE Fans Unhappy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Petitions Launched, More
Shane McMahon Announces WrestleMania 34 Match and News on His Status, Possible Change
WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
Randy Orton on Bobby Roode & WrestleMania, Hideo Itami - Akira Tozawa Note, WWE Stock
Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Big Increase for This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Battle Royal Main Event
WWE Star Teases Singles Run?, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), WWE MMC Promos
Nia Jax Victim Reacts to RAW Appearance, John Cena's Auto Geek, Samir Singh Update (Video)
Injured WWE NXT Star Sends Warning, Corey Graves on Triple H, Tonight's SmackDown