- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in the main event with the winner going on to main event WWE Fastlane against WWE Champion AJ Styles next month. SmackDown will also feature Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode with the title on the line.
WWE
Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on Next Week's RAW, WWE Main Event Matches, SmackDown Promo
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 11:21:43 PM
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Des Moines, Iowa for this week's Main Event episode:
* Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins
* Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari
- A Second Chance Fatal 4 Way has been announced for next week's WWE RAW in San Jose with Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and Apollo Crews. The winner will earn the 6th and final spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match at the Chamber pay-per-view in Las Vegas later this month. The match currently has the following 5 Superstars confirmed - John Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.
