LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Sean Waltman In Crazy Shape (Photo), SummerSlam Sold Out, Noelle Foley Comic Con Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 11:52:39 AM
- Noelle Foley shows us her recent Toronto Comic Con adventures in this new video from her personal YouTube channel:



- The 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view officially went on sale Saturday morning and quickly sold out. Ticketmaster now lists the event as sold out. SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- Former DX and nWo member Sean "X-Pac" Waltman posted the following impressive photo and noted that he's in the best physical and mental shape of his life. Waltman credited Bulletproof Nutrition, Diamond Dallas Page and his DDP Yoga, and "an old @bodybyjake Tower 200 from a friend's home gym & that's one great piece of equipment" with the transformation. Waltman wrote:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Gail Kim Responds to Stephanie McMahon, Paul Heyman Working with Race Track, John Cena Fury

  • Sean Waltman In Crazy Shape (Photo), SummerSlam Sold Out, Noelle Foley Comic Con Video

  • WWE RAW Sold Out, Jim Ross on His Wife Being an Organ Donor, Brie Bella Cooks (Video)

  • Lana Nominated for Movie Work, Indie Wrestler at the WWE PC, Total Divas Return Teaser

  • Nia Jax Reacts to First WWE Action Figure, Former Ring Announcer on Game Show (Photo)

  • WWE Video on Potential Female Recruit, Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania, Batista - Drax

  • Photos and Video from WrestleMania 33 Set Construction, Rumor on What's Being Built

  • Another Former WWE Star at WrestleMania 33, Fans on WrestleMania Entrances, WWE - SMOSH Games

  • WWE Ranks Top WrestleMania 33 Matches, Roman Reigns on The Undertaker's Age (Video)

  • WWE Stars Ringing Opening Bell Today, Brie Bella Baby Shower Video, DDP WWE DVD "First Look"




    		•