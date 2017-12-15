|
|
|
|
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was involved in an incident with WWE Legend King Kong Bundy back in late November in Staten Island, New York.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Scott Hall Reportedly Starts Incident with WWE Legend at Recent Event
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 4:00:59 PM
The incident happened at a fan convention but it was discussed by Brutus "Ed Leslie" Beefcake and former WWE announcer Sean Mooney on Mooney's "Prime Time" podcast on MLW Radio, which you can find at this link. Apparently Hall had shown up late for the event after disappearing earlier. The Wrestling Observer notes that Hall was "messed up" and started yelling at Bundy, who got tired of the verbal abuse and went after Hall.
Beefcake commented that Bundy went after Hall and ended up getting his hands around Hall's neck. Beefcake said:
"He was in a vodka rage and started messing with the wrong guy, King Kong Bundy, and things went bad for him."
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE TTTT Viewership, John Cena to Officiate Wedding on "Today", Baron Corbin Games
John Cena Answers Google Questions (Video), Mike Kanellis on His Sobriety, WWE Stock
Mattel Releases WWE Figure on "Lonely Virgil" Meme, Dolph Ziggler No Longer Has Goals, The Rock
Scott Hall Reportedly Starts Incident with WWE Legend at Recent Event
John Cena - Late Late Show Videos, Charlotte on Her TTTT Promo, Lana & Rusev
WWE on Brock Lesnar's RAW Return, Cesaro & Sheamus Re-Watch Match (Video), Charlotte Flair
Triple H Talks WWE NXT Growth & If It Surprises Him, the Business Always Changing, More
WWE 205 Live Star Out for Months Following Surgery, New WWE Mobile Game Announced (Video)
Kickoff Pre-show Match Confirmed for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions PPV
Update on Becky Lynch's WWE Return, WWE Announces International TV Deal, Noelle Foley Video