|
|
|
|
- As noted, next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander in the first semi-final match of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. Below is video of Alexander talking about how close he is to going to WrestleMania 34. Cedric says he keeps coming close to becoming champion but nothing will stop him this time.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Scott Dawson on The Revival Winning Titles, Cedric Alexander Promo, WWE Star Turns 32
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2018 - 1:20:13 PM
- Chad Gable turns 32 years old today.
- Scott Dawson of The Revival tweeted the following about how he and Dash Wilder are staying focused on becoming RAW Tag Team Champions. The comments were made after The Revival failed to earn a WrestleMania 34 title shot from The Bar on this week's RAW.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE NXT Star Out for Months After Surgery, Spoiler Update on the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover
WWE NXT Superstars Released Today, Wrestling Veteran Responds to Sheamus Challenge, WWE Network
Matt Hardy on The Young Bucks - WWE, Thoughts on The Bar, The Dudleyz In the WWE HOF
John Cena Talks Rey Mysterio, Possibly Missing WrestleMania This Year, More
Backstage Updates on WrestleMania 34 Plans for Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Bar
Ric Flair to Make Feature Film Acting Debut In Upcoming Wrestling Movie
WWE on Ricochet - The Velveteen Dream, Hulk Hogan - Gawker Being Developed for TV or Film, The Bellas
No WrestleMania 34 Match for Braun Strowman?, Backstage Talk on the WWE IC Title Match
Scott Dawson on The Revival Winning Titles, Cedric Alexander Promo, WWE Star Turns 32
WWE UK Title Match Airing Next Week, Rusev Hypes WWE Fastlane Match, More