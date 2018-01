Sasha Banks vs. Hot Wings (Video), Steve Austin RAW 25 Alternate Footage, Royal Rumble Theme

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is alternate footage from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's RAW 25 return and the Stone Cold Stunners delivered to Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon:- Below is full video from Sasha Banks' "Hot Ones" episode from First We Feast with The Boss trying out spicy hot wings:- As seen below, WWE has announced that "Power" by Little Mix and Stormzy as a theme song for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here