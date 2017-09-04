|
Sasha Banks on Short Title Reigns: "Took Away My Confidence"
By The Doc
Sep 4, 2017 - 9:37:44 AM
Before her fourth reign as Raw Women's Champion came and went in the span of eight days, Sasha Banks was a guest on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and was asked how she felt about WWE giving her the title and then taking it away so quickly.
"I’ll be honest about something, I’m a 3-time RAW Women’s Champion right? Which is awesome...Within a whole year I was a 3-time Women’s Champion, which to me is a lot," she said. "[But] I’m a 3-time, 2-week holder of a Championship. So that took away my confidence so much because I thought, I was like okay I lost the first time, that’s fine. Then I won it back and I was like oh, okay, maybe I can show them that I can keep it longer than 2 weeks. I don’t know was it something with me or they just want to keep on flipping flopping, I don’t know!...Maybe there is something wrong with me where they don’t see me fit as a Champion. Or legit they just wanted to have all these title changes and have people talk about it."
