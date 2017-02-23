LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Sasha Banks WWE PC Video, New Series from The Bellas, Heavy Machinery, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 2:21:29 AM
- The Bella Twins have teamed up with their best friends Katy Heckmann and Shawna Allan from @PeaceLoveStyleBlog to launch a new "BellaFit" series on the Bellas' YouTube channel. Below is an intro to the series:



- As heard below, WWE Music has released the "Heavy" theme song for WWE NXT Superstars "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic:



- WWE stock was down 2.79% on Wednesday, closing at $21.64 per share. The high was $22.30 and the low was $21.63.

- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks recently training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Finn Balor Gets Physical After Last Night's WWE NXT TV Tapings (Photos, Video)

  • Title Matches for Next Week's WWE NXT, Kassius Ohno Confronts Bobby Roode, Patrick Clark

  • New WWE NXT Ring Name, NXT Dark Match, John Cena Lands Magazine Cover, Brie Bella

  • Sasha Banks WWE PC Video, New Series from The Bellas, Heavy Machinery, WWE Stock

  • Alexa Bliss and Her Parents Talk to WWE, Sean Waltman - Indies, Akira Tozawa, D-Von Dudley

  • The Rock Thanks WWE NXT Referee, Fans on The New Day Ideas, SmackDown Top 10

  • Spoiler: Possible Injury at Tonight's WWE NXT Tapings

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Braun Strowman vs. Big Show In the Main Event

  • Spoiler: WWE NXT Superstar Loses a "Loser Leaves Town" Match at Tonight's Tapings

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for March from 2/22/17




    		•