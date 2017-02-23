Posted in: WWE Sasha Banks WWE PC Video, New Series from The Bellas, Heavy Machinery, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 2:21:29 AM
- The Bella Twins have teamed up with their best friends Katy Heckmann and Shawna Allan from @PeaceLoveStyleBlog to launch a new "BellaFit" series on the Bellas' YouTube channel. Below is an intro to the series:
- As heard below, WWE Music has released the "Heavy" theme song for WWE NXT Superstars "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic:
- WWE stock was down 2.79% on Wednesday, closing at $21.64 per share. The high was $22.30 and the low was $21.63.
- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks recently training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: