Posted in: WWE
Sasha Banks - Finn Balor MMC Video, WWE Couple Attends Blue Man Group (Photos), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 10:30:33 PM
- As noted, two new teams for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge were announced today - Finn Balor & Sasha Banks, Rusev & Lana. Below is video of Banks and Balor backstage with Renee Young after the announcement. Balor says he's doing the challenge for his nephew as his favorites are Finn and Sasha.



- WWE stock was up 0.36% today, closing at $30.88 per share. Today's high was $32.34 and the low was $30.85.

- SmackDown Superstars Jimmy Uso and Naomi received the VIP treatment at a Blue Man Group showing in Orlando on Wednesday night. Naomi tweeted the following on the show:




