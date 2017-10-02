LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Santino Marella Competes In Judo Tournament, WWE on The Fashion Files, Zack Ryder
By Marc Middleton
Oct 6, 2017 - 1:37:18 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring The Hype Bro receiving a big shipment of Hasbro Marvel Legends figures:



- As noted, Breezango was set to bring back The Fashion Files on this week's SmackDown but the segment was delayed once again. It will now happen at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE posted the following teaser on the segment:

The Fashion Files will return at WWE Hell on a Cell

The headline speaks for itself. This Sunday at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, The Fashion Police will be back on the case.

Don’t miss the latest installment, as Fandango and Tyler Breeze look to get to the bottom of Team Blue’s biggest mysteries.


- This past weekend saw former WWE Superstar Santino Marella compete in his first judo tournament in almost 19 years. Below is a clip of Santino in action and his comments:

This weekend I did something kind of crazy, I competed in my first judo tournament in about 19 years. I have been working out consistently each morning and sort of found myself in OK shape, plus my body has been pretty pain-free so on a whim I decided to fight this weekend at the Asahi annual tournament in the open weight category, I will admit I was not in judo competition shape however I had a great time out there, i won three matches and lost one in overtime by penalty and wound up with a bronze. It was great to compete in front of some old friends, my wife, my dad, my students, and some old teammates. 43 years old, post WWE, post 2 neck surgeries, I'm a little banged up but damn that was fun.








