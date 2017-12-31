|
Samoa Joe fought Roman Reigns in Toronto at Saturday night's live event until referees had to stop the match due to the excessive amount of blood loss from Samoa Joe. According to a report by NoDQ.com, the officials made the decision to stop the match after realizing Joe kept bleeding after cleaning him up.
Samoa Joe Vs Roman Reigns Match Stopped Due To Blood
By Mike Pappas
Dec 31, 2017 - 10:30:51 AM
Down below is the footage of the incident:
