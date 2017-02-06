LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Samoa Joe Signs His WWE RAW Contract (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2017 - 10:15:18 PM
Samoa Joe is now a member of WWE's RAW roster after signing the contract on tonight's show from Portland.

Joe's contract signing was interrupted by Roman Reigns and a match was made between the two for later, which Joe won. You can see quotes from Joe's promo with photos and video below:




























