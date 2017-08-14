LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Samoa Joe Sends Warning (Video), New WWE NXT Live Events, WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 7:07:42 PM
- Below is video of Samoa Joe talking to Mike Rome at tonight's WWE RAW in Boston. Regarding Sunday's SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Joe says his first reign as champion will begin then but if anyone pops off tonight at RAW, they won't have to wait until SummerSlam.



- WWE stock was down 0.09% today, closing at $21.04 per share. Today's high was $21.50 and the low was $21.02.

- As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Miami, West Palm Beach, Lowell, Kingston, Bethlehem and Amherst:







